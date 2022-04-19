Rapido rolls out its latest campaign featuring Raj Kumar Rao and Jiiva

Rapido has launched a new IPL campaign #EkdumAaramSe with Raj Kumar Rao and Jiiva. Post the success of the first phase of the campaign, the second phase focuses on imparting awareness among intra-city travelers on Rapido’s services. The ads aim to improve daily commuting and enhance Rapido’s brand awareness in India.

The latest ads have been devised to establish Rapido as an alternative mode of transport in India, that is low-priced, quick and comfortable mode of traveling, Amit Verma, head, marketing, Rapido, said. “We received an overwhelming response for our first campaign and have launched the next phase featuring two more crowd favorites – Raj Kumar Rao and Jiiva. We will keep the momentum going by launching further phases during the IPL. With two new teams introduced this season, the competition is expected to become more intense and, thus, will generate higher viewership than usual,” he added.

The ads showcase a film each for hindi speaking market (HSM) with Raj Kumar Rao in Hindi and Bengali and non-Hindi speaking market (Non-HSM) featuring Jiiva in Tamil and Telugu. The entertaining and engaging ads have been directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by MagixEngage and DreamVaultHouse, with Enormous Brands as the creative agency. The integrated marketing campaign would be released across channels such as TV (IPL and surround), digital, ooh, for audiences in metros, tier 1, and tier 2 cities.

Raj Kumar Rao plays a regular office goer called Rastogi, while Jiiva plays Sundar, an employee. Both these characters reap the benefits of reaching office early, whilst saving money using Rapido’s bike-taxis. These real-life characters are also expected to resonate and strike the cord with the audience.

