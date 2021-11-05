Rapido rolls out its first celebrity campaign featuring Ranveer Singh and Allu Arjun

Going live from 5th November, the 6-week campaign will run two films each for HSM and Non-HSM markets

Bike taxi app Rapido has launched its first celebrity campaign ‘Smart ho, toh Rapido’ featuring Ranveer Singh and Allu Arjun. Rapido’s strategic objective behind the campaign is to portray itself as a customer-centric brand and educate people about its key offerings and USPs. This is the first time the company has roped in movie superstars to spread awareness about its unique services, intending to strengthen its presence in the market and transform daily commute for the better. “Both, Ranveer Singh and Allu Arjun, will help us seed the idea of using Rapido as an alternative yet regular medium of travel among the masses, ushering in an era of affordable and convenient daily commute,” Amit Verma, head, marketing, Rapido, said.

Going live from November 5, the six-week campaign will run two films each for Hindi speaking market (HSM) and non-HSM markets, directed by Sizil Srivastava (HSM) and Trivikram Srinivas (Non-HSM) and produced by Dream Vault media. The campaign will air on OOH, Radio, TV, and Digital platforms Pan India, focusing on 14 cities.

As a part of the ad campaign, Ranveer Singh and Allu Arjun will entertain their fans by enacting the roles of Babban and Guru, both smart and clever personalities. Their unique and interesting characters will guide the daily commuters, who are fed up with the hassles of traveling via buses/autos, to opt for a smart option like Rapido. The bike taxis offered by Rapido can swiftly cut through the traffic to offer timely, convenient, and pocket-friendly rides. For Ranveer Singh, it was a delightful experience shooting for the ad film, playing a peculiar character (Babban) who has a unique and original style and persona. “I like to consider myself as a person who knows how to tackle a situation with the best possible solution. That’s why I was excited when Rapido approached me for the role of Guru, which resembles me. What Rapido is doing is quite exceptional and I’m happy to be a part of this campaign, which will help them scale their market presence to new heights,” Allu Arjun added.

Rapido claims to have recovered its overall revenue by 85% compared to pre-covid levels. Post acquiring $52 million funding in August 2021, the company is all set to scale its business operations, including expanding its auto fleet to five lakh by the end of 2021.

