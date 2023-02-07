Rapido launches road safety awareness campaign in collaboration with Bangalore traffic police

Rapido, a bike taxi platform, has partnered with Adugodi Traffic Police station to promote road safety by organising awareness programs at major traffic signals in the Koramangala area of Bangalore.

The road safety awareness program is aimed at Rapido captains, customers, and all road users. The program had interactive sessions, road safety demonstrations, and the distribution of road safety materials to raise awareness about the importance of road safety.



The company said that the free of charge awareness program is open to the public and all road users can attend.

Apart from that, Rapido also conducted Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and basic life support (first aid) training for their captains at the Forum Mall Signal, Koramangala area. Upon completion of this training, the captains were given certificates to verify their life-saving skills. The company now plans to build this into their training structure.

The awareness campaign featured announcements made over loudspeakers, and leaflets with flowers were handed out by volunteers. The leaflets contained messages urging people to use seatbelts and helmets, to protect pedestrians’ safety on the road, and to give ambulances the right of way in traffic.



“We believe that it is our responsibility to educate and raise awareness among all road users, to make our roads safer and reduce road accidents,” said Pavan Guntupalli, co-founder, Rapido.

“The Bangalore City Traffic Police and public worked together well to spread the message, and Rapido aims to collaborate with Bangalore traffic police in the first quarter of the year to assist make Bangalore accident-free. The road safety awareness program is part of Rapido’s commitment to promoting responsible road practices and making Bangalore’s roads safer for everyone. The company has implemented strict safety measures and trained its captains to ensure the safety of its customers.” he further added.

