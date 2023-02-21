Rapido Auto organises road safety campaign in collaboration with Greater Chennai City Police (GCCP)

Rapido Auto organized a road safety awareness campaign in collaboration with the Greater Chennai City Police (GCCP). The campaign was aimed at creating a safer and more responsible road environment in Chennai and was held at two major traffic signals in the city – Mylapore Luz Corner Signal and Light house Signal in Santhome High Road.



As part of the campaign, 25 Rapido Auto Captains were trained in cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and basic life support (first aid), and were awarded certificates by police Sub inspectors Mr. Pithakaras and Mr. Jenish. The company believes that this training will enable Rapido Auto captains to provide timely assistance in case of accidents or medical emergencies on the road. The campaign was led by Samay Singh Meena IPS, DCP East Division Chennai, who provided guidance and support throughout the event.



Commenting on the initiative, Pavan Guntupalli, co-founder of Rapido Auto, said, “As a responsible ride-hailing platform, we believe in contributing our part towards making India accident-free. We have been working towards this goal by organizing road safety awareness campaigns in different cities across India. Rapido Auto’s road safety awareness campaign in Chennai was a successful event that helped create awareness about the importance of road safety among the public. We hope that more corporates will come forward to contribute to creating a safer and more responsible road environment in India.”

The company is looking forward to partnering with the Greater Chennai Traffic Police in order to help create an accident-free Chennai. The company’s aim is to collaborate with the police and other stakeholders to create a comprehensive road safety program that will have a lasting impact on the road safety situation in Chennai.

