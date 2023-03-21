Ranveer Singh tops the list of the most valued Indian celebrities in 2022, surpassing Virat Kohli: Kroll report

Kroll, independent provider of global risk and financial advisory solutions, announced today the launch of the eighth edition of its Celebrity Brand Valuation Study titled, “Beyond the Mainstream”. The study provides a ranking of India’s most powerful celebrity brands based on brand values derived from their brand endorsement portfolios and relative social media presence.

As per the company, the overall brand value of the top 25 celebrities in 2022 is estimated at $1.6 billion (bn), an increase of 29.1% from 2021.

According to the report, Ranveer Singh is the most valued celebrity of 2022 with a brand value of $181.7 million (mn) followed by Virat Kohli with a brand value of $176.9 mn. Akshay Kumar has bagged the third position with a brand value of $153.6 mn with Alia Bhatt securing the fourth position with a brand value of $102.9 mn.

The findings of the report also states that Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna become the first South Indian celebrities to be featured on the list. Both the actors have a brand value amount to $31.4 mn and $25.3 mn, respectively. Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has debuted on the list with a brand value of $26.5 mn, as per the report.

Aviral Jain, managing director, Valuation Advisory Services, Kroll, said: “This year’s theme ‘Beyond the Mainstream’ is driven by the stupendous rise of South Indian movie stars and sport celebrities. Notable names from the Tollywood industry, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, were featured on the list of India’s top 25 celebrities along with India’s T20 captain Hardik Pandya and Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. Amongst the Bollywood stars, Ranveer became the most valued celebrity brand in India, given his mammoth endorsement portfolio and widening global presence. Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were other Bollywood debutants on our top 25 list.”

