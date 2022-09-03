Ranveer Singh invests in SUGAR Cosmetics

SUGAR Cosmetics has on boarded Ranveer Singh as its latest investor. As per the company, the partnership with Singh is expected to further cement SUGAR’s position as a fan favorite and create new pathways for customer acquisition, especially with the Gen Z and millennial audiences in India. Furthermore, the actor will play the role of a brand evangelist and build brand connect across key markets for the company.

Ranveer Singh’s personality of being bold, quirky, and vibrant makes the partnership a natural fit, Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics, said. “SUGAR is the makeup of choice for bold, independent women who refuse to be stereotyped into roles and if someone shares the same DNA as ours, it is Ranveer Singh,” she added.

SUGAR Cosmetics is one of the fastest-growing premium beauty brands in India. Backed by the trust of marquee investors, SUGAR Cosmetics is rapidly scaling its physical presence with over 45,000 retail touchpoints across more than 550 cities and a mission of reaching the doorstep of every makeup user in the country. “Defying the conventional has been embedded in my DNA and I take pride in partnering with a brand that believes in empowering women. I have admired SUGAR’s ability to build a fan-following over the years and I’m looking forward to be a part of this journey and help the brand achieve its mission of providing Indian women access to premium and quality makeup products specially formulated for them,” Ranveer Singh said.

For Kaushik Mukherjee, co- founder and COO, SUGAR Cosmetics, Ranveer Singh is one of the most popular youth icons in the country and his unstoppable and clutter-breaking personality fits very well with the brand ethos of SUGAR. “This partnership will help supercharge our growth trajectory as we continue scaling SUGAR aggressively to build it into a large and much-loved makeup and beauty brand,” he highlighted.

SUGAR Cosmetics started off as a D2C brand in 2015 that quickly ventured into offline trade in 2017. Today, the brand claims to clock an annual sales of more than Rs 550 crores. With an extensive portfolio of high-quality products that resonate with consumers, SUGAR claims to have cultivated a loyal customer base and has more than quadrupled sales over the past three years.

