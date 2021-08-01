Ramesh Narayan releases his ‘Different Route to Success’

The book gives readers a ringside view of Ramesh Narayan’s professional life.

Ramesh Narayan has released his book titled ‘A Different Route to Success’. This is an effort to highlight significant events and phases in his life, Narayan said. “For some people it could be a pleasant reading experience. For others, the lessons I learned could ease their way through life,” he added.

The book gives readers a ringside view of Ramesh Narayan’s professional life where he retired at the age of 50, after running Canco Advertising, an advertising agency he founded and ran for 24 years. In his second innings, he remained active in several advertising industry matters.

He was president, India Chapter International Advertising Association (IAA), and area director, APAC on the World Board of the IAA. He was also one of the five members of the core team that pulled off the memorable IAA World Congress 2019 at Kochi.

The book also looks at the life after retirement that was devoted to his industry where he had the opportunity to be associated with meaningful initiatives to show that communication could be a force for good. And to the social space where he has been associated with many NGOs and projects involving the environment, education, elder care, and rural upliftment.

All proceeds from the sale of this book will go to the Rotary Club of Bombay which runs such programs like Bhavishya Yaan (student enrichment), Ananda Yaan (elder care), integrated rural development, to name a few. Incidentally, the author has been closely associated with these projects.

