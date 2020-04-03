Ramayan returns with a bang; garners 170 million viewers over a weekend: BARC

Ramayan returns with a bang; garner 170 million viewers over a weekend: BARC

The re-run of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan on Doordarshan recorded all-time high ratings, garnering 170 million viewers in four episodes over the last weekend, as per the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (Urban+Rural). The over three-decade-old TV series based on Hindu mythology, recorded the highest viewership by any show on Sunday evening with 51 million viewers in the Hindi general entertainment channel (GEC) category.

The show was relaunched last Saturday in the midst of the 21 days lockdown period by the government due to the novel coronavirus. The broadcasters air two new episodes everyday, once in the morning at 9 am, and once in the night at 9 pm. The inaugural show of the series on Saturday morning recorded 34 million viewers glued to their TV sets watching, while a telecast in the evening had 45 million viewers.

According to BARC, the four episodes of Ramayan garnered an average of 28.7 million impressions, with Sunday night recording the highest at 37.9 million impressions. On an average, each episode of Ramayan got 42.6 million tune-ins. Furthermore, the four episodes garnered 6.9 billion viewing minutes, with Sunday evening recording the highest at 2.3 billion viewing minutes.

As for average time spent, viewers spent 35 minutes to 44 minutes between Saturday and Sunday, with Sunday night being the highest time spent at 44 minutes.

With over 1,300 people infected by the Coronavirus and the central governments’ edict of 21 days lockdown till April 14, 2020, the consumption of television has increased over the past week. Addressing the people’s need to consume content, the public service broadcaster Doordarshan, on March 28, began the re-telecasting of Ramayan, Mahabharat, Byomkesh Bakshi, Hum Hain Na, Tu Tota Main Maina and Circus. Additionally, both DD National and DD Bharati have since added other other iconic shows in the re-telecast list such as Buniyad, Shaktimaan, Shriman Shrimati, among others.

Read Also: After Ramayan and Mahabharat, Chanakya and Shaktimaan comes back on DD

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook