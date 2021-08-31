Ramagya Mart ropes in Randeep Hooda as its brand ambassador

The platform will connect manufactures with new potential retailers, whole-sellers, resellers, and dealers directly

B2B e-commerce platform Ramagya Mart has roped in actor Randeep Hooda its brand ambassador. As part of this association, Hooda will endorse Ramagya Mart, a platform where manufactures will be able to onboard and transact with their distribution digitally. The platform will also connect manufactures with new potential retailers, whole-sellers, resellers, and dealers directly.

“We are delighted to have Randeep Hooda on board as we find him to be the perfect match for endorsing Ramagya Mart. Randeep is a multi-talented artist who has taken up challenging roles and built a distinct image for himself in the film industry and with his fans. His personal journey and on screen personality resonates with the evolving, versatile and dynamic approach of Ramagya Mart; that promises to bring a paradigm shift in the B2B space with our innovative services for manufacturers, ” Utkarsh Gupta, managing director, Ramagya Mart, said.

Ramagya Mart aims to drive a specific category of Indian manufacturers by offering them a platform to create their wholesale e-marts on the portal, the company said in a statement. Moreover, the platform intends to build itself as an image-building tool to promote their businesses.

“I believe that Ramagya Mart will make that difference to create higher value for businesses and people in the area of its focus. I strongly believe in the concept that they are trying to promote and I am looking forward to my journey with this brand,” Randeep Hooda said.

Ramagya Mart, a part of The Ramagya Group, is being launched in September 2021. With over 20 different brands across verticals, the parent company unveiled its plan to launch Ramagya Mart in April 2021. The move comes at a time when small to medium retailers are also taking digital routes to face challenges posed by the pandemic.

