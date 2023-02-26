Ralph Lauren Fragrances has launched RALPH’S Club Parfum, its latest product at a launch event in the presence of actor Siddharth Malhotra.

The brand said that this fragrance presents an intense interpretation of its ‘Ralph’s Club’, blending bold and spicy notes with rich and woody elements.

Master perfumer Dominique Ropion exclusively crafted RALPH’S CLUB PARFUM, infusing fresh Lavandin and a spicy infusion of Cardamom with warm, woody Patchouli tones and the intense depth of Vetiver. The fragrance features top notes of Mandarin Oil, Apple Accord, and Cardamom Oil; mid notes of Lavandin Heart 2, Clary Sage Heart 1 Oil, and Geranium Absolute; and base notes of Vetiver Heart, Patchouli Oil, and Cashmeran.

The new perfume is available in a sleek flask, which features sharp angles and a sleek design that and are made up of striking black, matte translucent glass. The gunmetal design features a hinge cap detailed with the iconic Ralph’s Club monogram.



Priced at Rs 9,300 for 100ml, Ralph Lauren said that this new offering will be available exclusively at select retailers.

