Rakul Preet Singh invests in D2C brand Wellbeing Nutrition

Wellbeing Nutrition has announced Rakul Preet Singh as an investor in the brand. With this investment in Wellbeing Nutrition, she aims to encourage more people to adopt a nutrition focused lifestyle. It is to be noted that the actress has previously invested in various wellness and health startups. For Avnish Chhabria, founder, Wellbeing Nutrition, the company’s aim is to provide organic solutions in the most technologically efficient way. “Rakul Preet Singh echoes our vision completely. Her clean-eating, healthy-living ethos makes her an ideal fit for Wellbeing Nutrition,” he added.

Wellbeing Nutrition has always stood out for her for its clean, natural and organic sustainable philosophy to plant-based nutrition while having a strong research driven approach, Singh stated. “I admire the founder’s vision of providing wellness solutions especially for hectic modern lifestyles. My belief in its products is what drove my investment into the company. I love all its products, especially the apple cider vinegar which brings health and taste together. It’s part of my daily regimen. Its Slow range that provides delayed release helps ensure I get the right nutrition across the day. It has clinically approved collagen which is grade 1 and grade 3,” she highlighted.

As per the company, Wellbeing Nutrition works with over 150 organic farms and suppliers globally. The brand currently sells on its online platform, across more than 2000 stores in India and over 5000 stores across the world, in USA, UK, UAE and Germany. Founded in 2019 by Avnish Chhabria, Wellbeing Nutrition creates combinations of daily wellness, functional nutrition, kids organic nutrition and natural nutricosmetics. The brand offers nutrition products such as ‘Melts’ Oral Thin Strips, and Slow Capsules. Recently, the brand also partnered with Disney to launch an all organic and natural line of vitamins, probiotics and omega for kids globally.

