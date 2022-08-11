Raksha Bandhan 2022: McDonald’s India North and East launches a new brand film

McDonald’s India – North and East, has launched a brand film on Raksha Bandhan celebrating the sweet and sour moments of sibling relationships. Conceptualised and executed by DDB Mudra, the film portrays the moments of happiness, love, joy, and fun, while a brother-sister duo celebrates the festival, and bond over their shared love for McDonald’s.

“Raksha Bandhan has always been the most beautiful occasion for siblings. The joy of sibling bond is unparalleled and we at McDonald’s wanted to capture a few of those countless moments that siblings share together and bond over. We hope that our customers continue to celebrate their special occasions with McDonald’s,” Rajeev Ranjan, chief operating officer, McDonald’s India – North and East, said.

The film takes us through the ‘teekha-meetha’ (sweet-sour) moments that siblings share together. It opens with a sibling duo carrying out Rakhi ceremony. The sister’s puts tikka on the brother’s forehead and pulls his nose while he is busy looking into his phone. The film then moves on to catching sweet moments as the sister tries to tie the rakhi tight to get his attention, and when done expecting the gift. The brother then extends the McDelivery bag making her smile, then goes on to teasing her, popping the bag. He then hands her the burger. Both go on and unwrap their burgers and just before taking a bite of her burger, the sister asks, ‘you didn’t order Peri Peri Fries?’ Feeling he got caught, the brother then pulls out the fries from behind and passes the bag to her, sharing the moments of enjoying a McDonald’s meal together.

“Real Rakhi celebrations are made of candid moments which are as playful yet loving as the brother sister relationship. Our story captures the same, with McDonald’s framing Rakhi moments beautifully,” Anugrah Gopinath, group creative partner, DDB Mudra, stated.

