Raksha Bandhan 2022: Godrej L’Affaire says #RespectAllBandhans in a new digital film

Godrej Industries Limited, through its brand-agnostic lifestyle platform – Godrej L’Affaire, has launched a digital film which encourages people to look at every relationship with love and respect. Conceptualised by the Godrej Brand and Communications team, the film aims to foster love, dignity and care with everyone just like the brother-sister bond which is celebrated on the auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan.

The video features influencers Simone Khambatta, Salil Acharya and Shashank Sanghvi who beautifully convey the powerful message of spreading love and respect for everyone, everyday.

“Humanity, respect and dignity are integral to one’s nature. The new digital film #RespectAllBandhans aims to spread a message to not only pledge love and protection for our siblings on this Raksha Bandhan, but also to extend this love and respect to every single person everyday as they too are someone’s loved ones. It is this goodness that will make our Nation a better place to be in,” Sujit Patil, vice president and head- corporate brand and communication, Godrej Industries Limited and Associate Companies said on the launch of the new film.

#RespectAllBandhans is a subtle nudge to people to treat and love everyone in this world equally and not limit it to just the brother-sister relationship, the company said. This video will be amplified by digital content creators who will take the pledge and spread the message.

L’Affaire is Godrej’s very own brand-agnostic lifestyle platform, bringing together Godrej brands as well as external complementary brands leading the lifestyle category. L’Affaire includes workshops during the day with experts and the evening is defined by an invite only soirée that is abundant with a myriad of experiences. While originally meant as an event that takes place every year / bi-yearly, the property has now evolved into a digital platform of its own that propagates the best of forward thinking lifestyle and trends.

