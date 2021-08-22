Raksha Bandhan 2021: Brands celebrate the sibling bond with new campaigns

Brand campaigns rolled out for Raksha Bandhan 2021

Brands across categories have launched new campaigns to celebrate the festive spirit of Raksha Bandhan. As the brands lean more towards emotional storytelling for festive campaigns to break through the noise, they have crafted tales of siblinghood with thoughtful approaches. Along with depicting usual brother-sister stories, some of the campaigns have focused on the bonding of sisters and sisters-in-law. BrandWagon online takes a look at some of the campaigns released for the festival.

SKINN- #BestSaidWithSkinn

SKINN, a fragrance brand from the house of Titan, has released a digital video for its #BestSaidWithSkinn campaign, featuring Manushi Chhillar and her sister. The video, conceptualised by Ogilvy South, portrays the bond between Chhillar and her elder sister while they recall all the memorable moments they have shared together. For better engagement, the brand has announced a giveaway where audiences are invited to share their “Sibling Story” on the brand’s Instagram handle.

Cadbury Celebrations- #MyFirstRakhi

Cadbury Celebrations has launched #MyFirstRakhi campaign, conceptualised by Ogilvy, for this year’s Raksha Bandhan. While siblings across the country rejoice at this time of the year, many children who are differently abled especially with their upper limbs, miss these moments. The campaign film captures the story of a sister and her physically disabled older brother who has so far missed the joy of Rakhi. Later, it shows how a unique senor-based prosthetic arm brings them the joy of the first Rakhi.

Tanishq- #SistersByChoice

The jewellery brand has launched its latest digital film on Raksha Bandhan showing the beautiful bond of a sister and her sister-in-law. The film shows how their relationship has transcended beyond just being sisters-in-law to #SistersByChoice. Tanishq has collaborated with Webchutney to capture the changing dynamics of the bondings shared by sisters-in-law.

Bombay Shaving Company

Male grooming brand Bombay Shaving Company has launched a campaign celebrating the evolved sibling relationship debunking stereotypical gender norms. The campaign video highlights an independent elder sister who recalls all the moments of being supported by her younger brother. The film was written in-house and produced by Green Chutney Films, directed by Aarti Neharsh.

Amazon- #DeliverTheLove

Amazon.in has launched #DeliverTheLove for Raksha Bandhan. As a part of the campaign, a digital film captures the eternal bond between a brother and sister. The film delivers the message that the festival is not just about the gifts but the expressed gestures as well.

GoPaisa- #DabbaMatDo

GoPaisa has launched the digital campaign, #DabbaMatDo to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. The campaign encourages to get unique gifts like upskilling courses, IPO shares, health packages, digital savings accounts for siblings moving beyond the traditional way of gifting chocolate boxes as this would enable them to tap into a new area in life.

Ferns N Petals- Bandhan Pyar Ka

Ferns N Petals has rolled out a digital campaign, Bandhan Pyar Ka, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Conceptualised by the creative team of Ferns N Petals, the film shows how a family is enjoying Rakshabandhan in a playful mood and revolves, as well as the little quirks that the siblings share.

