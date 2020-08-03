Raksha Bandhan 2020: How brands encouraged consumers to celebrate Raksha Bandhan remotely

Brands encouraged consumers to celebrate Raksha Bandhan safely during the pandemic

With lockdown restrictions and social distancing norms put in place, families have taken to celebrating festivities virtually. Keeping this in mind, companies such as Twitter India, Nykaa, and Myntra among others took to their social media platforms to encourage consumers to celebrate Raksha Bandhan safely during the pandemic.

Twitter India- #TweetAPromise

With many families staying away amid the ongoing crisis in the country, Twitter India’s #TweetAPromise campaign encourages siblings all over the world to celebrate Raksha Bandhan even during a pandemic.

This Raksha Bandhan, cover the distance, #TweetAPromise to your loved ones with Twitter India’s virtual rakhi. — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) July 31, 2020

Bajaj Allianz Life- #RishtonKiRaksha

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance launched #RishtonKiRaksha campaign showcasing the different ways of protecting the brother-sister bond. The film drives home a strong message of protecting your siblings from second-guessing, judgment and doubt, thus redefining the bond of protection.

Daawat Basmati Rice- #HappyRakshaBandhan

Keeping the thought that distance is the best protection one can provide to their siblings amid the ongoing situation, Daawat Basmati Rice’s campaign celebrates the unbreakable bond of siblings, themed around ‘Khud ki raksha karke apno ki raksha karein.’

Rapido- #PromiseofProtection

The #PromiseofProtection campaign highlights various relationships that stand by us, protect us, and safeguard us on a daily basis- Be it a sister, or a grandfather, or a husband and wife taking care of each other. The film emphasises all relationships of love that extends protection and safety.

Nykaa- Rakshak

Nykaa’s Rakshak campaign acknowledges the efforts of all the unnamed protectors in our lives such as security guards who play an important role in the safety of individuals today. The film underscores the unique bonds based on inclusivity and equality formed during the ongoing lockdown.

Myntra- Bonds to Cherish

E-commerce company Myntra launched a new campaign paying tribute to the deep brother-sister bond on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The film features actors Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan rendering a heart-warming account of their affection for each other while travelling down the memory lane.

Shoppers Stop- Conversations & Memories

Shoppers Stop highlights how siblings have always been each other’s best friends and arch-rivals at the same time. The Conversations & Memories campaign showcases the playful nature of sibling rivalry and how gifts are the easiest way to resolve the quarrel.

Sony MAX- #DeewaneTypesOfBhais

From the ‘loving bhai’ to the ‘protective bhai’, the always ‘helpful bhai’ and the ‘rival bhai’, Sony MAX took to its social media platforms to encourage everyone to thank all the brothers in their lives.

Ferns n Petals- #NokJhokBandhan

Ferns n Petals rolled out its #NokJhokBandhan campaign featuring siblings celebrating Rakhi via video call. The film talks about the importance of staying at home, this Raksha Bandhan to keep the safety norms intact.

Tanishq- #CelebrateEverySister

Jewellery brand Tanishq launched its Raksha Bandhan film which celebrates ‘sisters’; the ones who manage to be both, the most annoying as well as the most comforting presence in our lives and yet the ones who will always be there by our side through adversities and celebrations alike.

