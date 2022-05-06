Rajnigandha Silver Pearls launches a new campaign ‘Forgotten’

Rajnigandha Silver Pearls has launched a new campaign ‘Forgotten’. The campaign aims to highlight the bond and relationship between a mother and child. “Ma kuchh bhi bhool jaaye magar, Ma hona nahin bhool sakti” is the message of this campaign. Conceptualised by The Mob, the campaign has gone live on the company’s social media channels.

Maa Kehti Hai is a digital campaign that highlights a mother’s love, Arvind Kumar, general manager, marketing, Dharampal Satyapal Foods Limited, said. “This campaign carries forward the message of #MaaKehtiHai campaign, and highlights the brand’s theme, ‘achchai’, celebrating the goodness of a mother’s love and selflessness. It is this ‘achchai’ of emotion that never diminishes with time that we wanted to capture in the film,” he added.

Carrying forward the theme of the #MaaKehtiHai campaign, the new ad film captures the role reversal in a mother-child relationship that often happens with age wherein the child takes on the role of a parent to the mom. The film opens on a young man ringing the doorbell. The door is opened by a nurse behind whom one can see an older woman seated on a couch. The older woman wants to know who is at the door. The young man walks up to the lady and enquires about her health and seeing that she has not eaten anything, the man offers to eat food with his mother. The man tells his mother to start eating and also assures her of an ice-cream after the meal. He reminds her how she had indulged him with ice-creams in childhood and now it was his turn to do the same. Just then the man gets a call from his office informing him that they have lost the bid for a tender for the third time in a row. The mother is watching him and says that although she is not his mother, he looks exactly like her son. She adds that whenever her son is tense she makes halwa, which cheers him up and asks if he would like to eat halwa too? The man tells the sympathetic nurse that though mom has lost her memory he is happy that he still has a place in her heart.

For Chraneeta Mann, co-founder, The Mob, the film plays on many emotions. “The emotions of a son who has grown into the role of a parent for his ageing mom. The emotion of a mom who despite her fading memory, listens to her maternal instinct and reaches out to connect with her son in his time of need,” she stated.

