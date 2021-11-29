Rajnigandha Pearls launches its new campaign featuring Anushka Sharma

The campaign encourages people to seize the moment for small acts of kindness

Rajnigandha Pearls, a brand from the DS Group, has announced the launch of its new TV ad campaign. The TVC features Rajnigandha Pearls’ brand ambassador Anushka Sharma. With this TVC, the brand wants to reinforce its core communication: ‘Achchai ki ek alag chamak hoti hai’. “The brand story of Rajnigandha Pearls is built on the premise of ‘Goodness that shines’ or ‘Achahai ki ek alag chamak hoti hai’, which articulates the goodness of great tasting product coated with shining silver,” Arvind Kumar, general manager, marketing, DS Confectionery Products Pvt. Ltd, said.

In the campaign film, Sharma is seen walking down the stairs of the lobby of a luxurious residential building in a cold winter night. To help security guard feel better in the cold, she orders hot tea and snacks for him through an online food delivery platform. As the guard enjoys the little surprise delivered anonymously to him, Sharma recalls her grandmother’s definition of real goodness – ‘Achchai ek haath se karo to doosre haath ko pata bhi na chale’.

According to Kumar, the new campaign weaves a story on the brand’s philosophy reinforcing the message and depicting selfless goodness that shines through the smallest of acts of kindness to spread joy around. The 360-degree campaign is being launched on various media vehicles, using different touch points in the consumer ecosystem, the company said in a statement.

The film has been conceptualised and created by Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi. Set against the background score ‘Dil bada to tu bada’, the campaign encourages people not to wait for great opportunities to do good, but to actually seize the moment for small acts of kindness that brings joy and happiness in someone’s life.

Read Also: Battlegrounds Mobile India unveils ‘Game Responsibly’ campaign to promote healthy gaming culture

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook