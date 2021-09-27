Rajiv Suri joins Kaya Limited as global chief executive officer

Previously, he was associated with Shoppers Stop as managing director and chief executive officer

Skincare brand Kaya Limited announced the appointment of Rajiv Suri as global chief executive officer. Suri comes with over 33 years of experience in leading large business formats as a CEO and MD. “This is to inform you that the board of directors of Kaya Limited at its meeting held today i.e. September 23, 2021, appointed Mr. Rajiv Suri as the global chief executive officer, subject to requisite approvals, as may be applicable,” the company informed stock exchanges.

The experienced professional, who started his career in 1988, has worked with renowned companies like M.H. Alshaya Co, Mexx Europe Holding, Jashanmal Group, Majid Al Futtaim, Shoppers Stop Ltd and Emaar Malls PJSC. Suri stepped down from his position of managing director and chief executive officer, Shoppers Stop in July 2020 after holding the role for two years.

During his long versatile career, he has also been an active board member for multiple retails, wholesale formats with expertise in India, Middle East and Europe markets. “Suri is a highly experienced, successful and well-regarded business leader. He has strong retail skills and great business insights. He has a remarkable ability to see what’s going on in the market, to sense business transformation opportunity, to create stakeholder value, while leading strategic directions with speed and agility,” Kaya Limited said in a statement.

The company started its journey in 2003. It now owns a range of Kaya Clinics across India and Middle East. It claims to offer a wide spectrum of over 50 products that range from daily hair care and skin care, for both men and women.

