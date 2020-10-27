Rajiv Dingra launches RD&X Network, a global transformation network powered by deep tech and the gig economy

An initial corpus of $10 million has been committed for its organic and inorganic growth worldwide

Rajiv Dingra (previously founder and CEO of WATConsult, a digital agency part of global network Dentsu International), on Tuesday announced the launch of his latest entrepreneurial venture, RD&X Network. A deep-tech network that will drive brand, business, media and data transformation helping businesses globally become real-time, disruptive, and thereby achieve exponential growth.

The company will leverage the impending deep tech and business model disruption across marketing, advertising, media, and business consulting with its offerings. An initial corpus of $10 million has been committed for its organic and inorganic growth worldwide. Aiming to be a geography agnostic and remote-first company, its expansion plans include strategic acquisitions and investments in early-stage companies in areas of deep tech, gig economy, mar-tech, and ad-tech. Parallelly, in-house flagship solutions are also currently under development.

While the India hub will serve as a global capability center powering shared services and technology, there will be three international hubs in the US, EMEA, and SEA respectively. These hubs will function as centers of excellence offering brand, business, media, and data transformation services. RD&X Network is currently in advanced stages of discussion with multiple disruptive early-stage companies in each of these markets to join the network and plans to be fully operational across global markets by the end of Q2 2021.

This decade belongs to deep tech disruption and every organization around the world will need to evolve through transformation to stay relevant today and grow in the future, Rajiv Dingra, founder and CEO, RD&X Network said. “We believe that the gig economy coupled with deep tech will create new business models that are agile and effective to scale globally. The disruption caused by the pandemic provided us with a huge opportunity of building a global network in the new normal. The impact of COVID-19 has accelerated the necessity for businesses to rapidly adopt technologies like AI, Blockchain, Robotics, XR, and IoT to navigate an uncertain future. We are already seeing early-stage companies at the forefront of this disruption and we are excited by our ongoing discussions with them. We look forward to such disruptive companies becoming a part of our network,” he added further.

Dingra started his entrepreneurial journey at the age of 20 in 2005. He founded his second venture WATConsult in 2007, a digital agency from India with a team of 400 people. In 2015, he sold the majority stake in WATConsult in a successful multi-million dollar exit and became a part of the global advertising network Dentsu International. He stepped down from his position of founder and CEO after 13 years in January 2020. During his time at Dentsu International, he played a key role as a lead member of the Digital Council and the Executive Board.

