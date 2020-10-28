  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rajesh Iyer to lead charge of Colors Bangla, Colors Odia, Colors Tamil and Colors Gujarati

By:
October 28, 2020 8:49 PM

He will work towards growing the regional broadcast footprint of Viacom18



On Wednesday, media and entertainment company Viacom18 announced the appointment of Rajesh Iyer to take on independent charge of Colors Bangla, Colors Odia, Colors Tamil and Colors Gujarati.

Iyer joined Network18 in March 2019 and has worked closely with the leadership team therein, to spearhead new initiatives. Prior to this and as part of the broadcast leadership team at ZEEL, he successfully launched its second GEC ‘&TV’ in 2015. He has served Viacom18 for six years when he led the marketing portfolio of the network’s flagship GEC COLORS. Previously, he has also worked with several other companies such as Star, YuppTV and Ambience Publicis/Ogilvy & Mather.

Regional broadcast entertainment is a key pillar in our endeavour to chart out a high-growth path for Viacom18, Rahul Joshi, MD, Network18 said. “India is witnessing an unprecedented boom in the segment and agility is the need of the hour to get to leadership positions in our existing regional markets. With his years of leadership experience across TV and digital ecosystems, Rajesh is ably poised to take on the challenges presented by the genre and successfully grow the business,” he added further on the appointment.

The company also said that Ravish Kumar will continue to lead the network’s regional broadcast forays in Kannada and Marathi. Both Rajesh and Ravish will work closely to grow the regional broadcast footprint of Viacom18.

Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. is an entertainment network offering multi-platform, multi-generational and multicultural brand experiences. A joint venture of TV18, which owns 51%, and ViacomCBS, with a 49% stake, Viacom18 operates through its properties on-air, online, on-ground, in-shop and through cinema.

