Rajendra Agarwal of Donear Industries on life beyond work

Rajendra Agarwal, managing director, Donear Industries

The Job

When my father asked me to become a textile engineer, I was sure I would do my best. I enjoyed my course, and am a gold medalist. My education has become the fulcrum of my job and helped me understand the industry I’m in better.

Truly, I love everything about this job — the dynamism of tasks between product development, people management, strategy planning, financial model development and more keeps me constantly changing hats and working with teams to find breakthrough solutions. The textile industry has been a complex playing field. With more unorganised and organised sectors, the market in itself has many sub-categories, price points, target customers and preferences, which I find very interesting to continually learn about.

What I would like to see changed is the market becoming more receptive to digital platforms and adopting technology. Be it at their respective stores for cash flow management, or the small independent set-ups that rely on handlooms, automation will boost productivity across the value chain.

The Weekdays

My day begins very early in the morning, starting with a fresh read on the important tasks to accomplish for the given day. I also meditate, pray and do some exercise, so I’m even more alert. A typical day for me is more or less detailed out in advance with a line-up of meetings with those in charge for various brands and operations. These will be either for review or innovation or to address challenges. Apart from these, there are client meetings and meetings with business associates.

At the end of the day, I carry some tasks back home to review and study without any distractions. To recharge, I normally take a couple of minutes every few hours to read up on the latest news and catch up with my contemporaries.

The Weekend

The weekend is usually my time to think about the way forward and the vision for the business. I reflect and read case studies. A lot of new productive thoughts and proposals to evaluate happen during this period. Apart from that, I spend some quality time with my family and friends.

The Toys

I know this may sound like a cliché, but my phone and WhatsApp are like appendages I cannot do without, be it for business or personal use. They are convenient, user-friendly and enable me to respond in real time.

The Logos

I have great respect and admiration for the Tata conglomerate. They have pioneered successful brands across industries such as auto, technology, durables, lifestyle and retail. Each of their brands resonates a sentiment of honesty, ethics and patriotism. The company has the prowess of adapting quickly and evolving with time — which is what most of its landmark brands have done — and staying true to the times we are in.

