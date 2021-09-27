Rajat Sharma re-elected as president of NBDA

Previously known as News Broadcasters Association (NBA), the industry body renamed itself to “News Broadcasters and Digital Association” (NBDA) after the board decided to bring digital media news broadcasters within the membership of the association

The News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) has re-elected India TV chairman and editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma as its president at the board meeting held on Monday. The NBDA board also elected Avinash Pandey, chief executive officer, ABP Network, as vice president and MK Anand, managing director and chief executive officer, Times Network, as honorary treasurer of the NBDA for the year 2021-2022.

​​The other members on the NBDA Board are Anuradha Prasad Shukla, chairperson-cum-managing director – News24 Broadcast India Ltd., M.V. Shreyams Kumar, managing director – Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Co. Ltd., Rahul Joshi, managing director – TV18 Broadcast Ltd., I. Venkat, director – Eenadu Television Pvt. Ltd., Kalli Purie Bhandal, vice-chairperson and managing director – TV Today Network Ltd., Sonia Singh, editorial director, NDTV – New Delhi Television Ltd., Sudhir Chaudhary, chief executive officer – Cluster 1 – Zee Media Corporation Ltd.

Previously known as News Broadcasters Association (NBA), the industry body renamed itself to “News Broadcasters and Digital Association” (NBDA) after the board decided to bring digital media news broadcasters within the membership of the association. The members at the EGM unanimously passed the modification in the name of the association and the amendments to the memorandum and articles of association. “I am glad to inform the members that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India has approved the new name and the amendments to the Memorandum and Articles of Association,” Sharma said.

He also stated that technological advances have changed the media landscape drastically. “Massive choices are available to viewers to access content on various mediums. Mobile and internet have become the predominant mode to access content. While television may still be a dominant medium but with digital being the future, news broadcasters have transitioned from linear to digital. Businesses are being leveraged to meet the challenges and adapt to this new reality,” Sharma added further.

