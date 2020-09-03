Rajasthan Royals partners with APIS Honey as associate sponsor

According to the company, APIS has always been at the forefront of promoting a healthy and natural way of living amongst the masses.

Rajasthan Royals onboards APIS Honey as the leading headgear partner for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Under this partnership, APIS Honey’s logo be sported throughout the IPL by leading cricketing names from around the world. “Rajasthan Royals is one of the most exciting teams in the league boasting a brilliant combination of young Indian talents with International superstars of the game and we look forward to a great association,” Pankaj Mishra, CEO, APIS India Ltd, said in a statement.

According to the company, APIS has always been at the forefront of promoting a healthy and natural way of living amongst the masses. Through this partnership with Rajasthan Royals and their presence in the IPL, APIS aims to further accentuate their stand for a health-driven lifestyle, impacting lives positively and disseminating the importance of healthy living. “One of the best products we can consume for good health is honey which has proven health and medicinal benefits. The importance of Honey is once again in limelight as an effective natural therapy that is capable of reducing acute inflammation through encouraging immune response. Several studies have proved its potential healing capability against numerous chronic diseases/conditions,” Mishra added.

For Robin Uthappa, batsman, Rajasthan Royals, having APIS in the Royals family is brilliant and more importantly, it sends out an important message surrounding health and the need to embrace a healthy life, not just for people involved in sport but for every individual. “As a sportsperson staying healthy and fit is imperative and honey is a really important ingredient for that in our everyday lives. Today, given the situation, health is the topmost priority for almost everyone. It’s good to sport a brand which is involved in the promotion of health and using the medium to good effect,” he elaborated.

Read Also: Advertisement on television rose 44% in August when compared to June’20: TAM AdEx

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook