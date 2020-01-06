Rajasthan Royal awards its social media mandate to Interactive Avenues

Interactive Avenues will strengthen RR’s online presence in India and strategise on extending the brand’s reach in new markets like the US, UK and Australia.

A Reprise Network Company, Interactive Avenues (IA) has been awarded the social media mandate of Indian Premier League (IPL) team Rajasthan Royal. The digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India won the digital and social media mandate for the team post a multi-agency pitch. As per the mandate, IA will be responsible for strategising and executing video-first content to engage and interact with fans over the social media platforms of the team. Furthermore, the company will create content and run social media campaigns across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram with special focus on YouTube.

In order to be globally present, Rajasthan Royal is aiming to create a unique brand positioning before the Indian Premier League 2020 through customised content across social media platforms. The team’s primary objective is to renew its connect with the current fan base and acquire new supporters and audiences.

“We will leverage our experience and share some disruptive ideas to scale up brands online presence further,” Amardeep Singh, CEO, Interactive Avenues, said.

Interactive Avenues will strengthen RR’s online presence in India and strategise on extending the brand’s reach in new markets like the US, UK and Australia.

According to Stuart Cope, head, digital, Rajasthan Royals, Interactive Avenues is innovative and driven in their approach. “We are confident of their expertise to effectively channelise our digital narrative, to reach out not just to Royals fans but cricket fanatics globally, through entertaining content and deeper digital integrations,” he added.

Interactive Avenues is a full-service digital marketing company with offices in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore. It offers a bouquet of services ranging from media, creative, search, analytics, mobile, social and ORM.

Launched in April 2006, IA has over 350 interactive marketing professionals and has experience and domain expertise across sectors like finance, insurance, telecom, automobiles, real estate, travel, logistics, e-commerce, IT, FMCG and education.

