Rajah & Tann Singapore appoints Avinash Pradhan, Vikna Rajah as co-heads of its South Asia desk

Pradhan will oversee contentious matters relating to South Asian markets while Rajah will handle non-contentious matters, the company stated.

Written by BrandWagon Online
(Left to Right) Avinash Pradhan and Vikna Rajah

Rajah & Tann Singapore (R&T) has appointed Avinash Pradhan and Vikna Rajah as co-heads of the firm’s South Asia desk. Pradhan will oversee contentious matters relating to South Asian markets while Rajah will handle non-contentious matters, the company stated. The South Asia desk, which came into effect on 1 November 2022, taking over from deputy managing partner Kelvin  Poon, comprises lawyers with experience in India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the fields of arbitration, corporate finance,  shipping and construction, as per the company. 

R&T has a track record of advising and providing innovative and robust solutions to South Asian clients on their expansion into South-East Asia, capitalising on our deep regional expertise, Vikna Rajah, co-head (South Asia desk), R&T, said. “I look forward to further strengthening our relationship with these clients and cementing R&T’s position as the dominant firm in Asia,” he added.

“As one of the world’s fastest growing economies, South Asia is a key region  that clients of the company operate in and represents an important inbound market for companies based  in Southeast Asia,” Avinash Pradhan, co-head (South Asia desk), R&T, said. 

Pradhan’s experience covers international arbitration, banking, corporate  finance, hospitality, M&A, joint venture and shareholder disputes as well as project disputes  in the construction, infrastructure and energy sectors, the company said. Additionally, as per the company, Rajah is a tax and private wealth lawyer, and heads the firm’s tax and private client practice. 

