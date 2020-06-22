Raj Nayak’s House of Cheer launches Happyness.me to measure happiness

Happyness.me measures the happiness quotient within an organisation and provides customised solutions that empower leaders and inspire teams.

Raj Nayak’s House of Cheer Pvt Ltd has launched a new division, Happyness.me, a proprietary tool that measures the happiness quotient of corporates and its people. Using behavioural psychology, neuroscience, and data-analytics, with inputs from experts in the field, combined with the team’s experience leading large-scale operations, Happyness.me measures the happiness quotient within an organisation and provides customised solutions that empower leaders and inspire teams. According to Namrata Tata, managing partner, House of Cheer, with The Happiness Index, the company hopes to usher in a new era in Indian business, focusing first and foremost on the backbone of any organisation, it’s people. “It is a two- year program with regular, happiness audits that will help the CEO and the leadership team to prioritize the mental and emotional well-being of their people. Our goal is to help organizations create a happiness journey and enable them with the happiness.me tool to visualize their company culture and implement strategies to create a happy flourishing working environment,” she added.

Happyness.me was launched in collaboration with The Happiness Index UK. For Alan Gemmell, Her Majesty’s Trade Commission for South Asia, Happyness.me is a critical solution for businesses and corporate leaders to explore engaging ways to connect with their employees in the new world. “This perfect partnership reflects the continuing global attraction of the UK’s creative and tech sectors, bringing together innovative tech with commercial expertise and creative brilliance,” he said.

The future of work will look very different in terms of when, where and how people are working. Whether it is more employees working remotely, flexibly or in a globally distributed model, the challenges of effectively engaging and communicating with your people are increasing and mean that leaders require a new set of emotional skills and insight, Tony Latter, co-founder and head, innovations, The Happiness Index UK, opines. “At the Happiness Index, we gather feedback from over 80 countries in 23 different languages and have built our own neuroscience based platform using the best artificial intelligence and machine learning. We all know that happy people create happy organisations and we are incredibly proud of the model built by happyness.me that will allow corporates in India to visualize their company culture. Organisations who understand the happiness of their people will thrive. With thriving comes growth and it’s this growth of a company’s people, culture and performance that makes happiness such a powerful force,” he stated.

