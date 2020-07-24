Raj Nayak joins Vistas Media Capital on the board of advisors

He will advise the co-founders Abhayanand Singh and India partner, Piiyush Singh, to grow the business units in India

Vistas Media Capital, a Singapore-based content media and entertainment investment holding company, has announced the addition of Raj Nayak to its board of advisors. In his role, he will be a sounding board and will advise the co-founders Abhayanand Singh and India Partner, Piiyush Singh, to grow the business units in India.

Moreover, he would also assist in strategy which will put Vistas Media and its existing businesses on the growth path in India and will play a critical role in launching a few of their upcoming initiatives in the market. Golden Ratio Films, a fully owned subsidiary of Vistas Media Capital, has been very active in the content space in India with releases like “Bhonsle’ recently on Sony Liv as well as their upcoming slate in Hindi, Tamil and Marathi.

According to Abhayanand Singh, chief executive officer, Vistas Media Capital Pte Ltd., the vast experience which Nayak brings with him will help the company gear operations in India. “We welcome the fresh thinking which is forward looking and has an ability to disrupt the market,” he added.

The media and entertainment space is growing at an exponential pace in India, and this role gives me the opportunity to be a part of the journey of Vistas Capital who have very ambitious plans, Raj Nayak said. “The good thing about this role is that it does not in any way restrict or disrupt my other plans in this space,” he stated further.

Vistas Media Capital (VMC) is an integrated media investment holding company which invests in media globally. VMC, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Golden Ratio Films Pte Ltd is majorly into development, production, financing and distribution of content with strong focus in India and North America.

