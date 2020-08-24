Raj Mishra named country manager and head of operations for Triller India

Prior to joining Triller, Mishra was country manager at TikTok India

US-based photo and video sharing app Triller has announced the appointment of Raj Mishra as country manager and head of operations for India. In his new role, he will be leading and furthering the development of Triller’s products, operations, and overall business goals. Moving forward, the app, said that it will explore strategic associations with key Indian partners and influencers onto the platform.

With an experience of over 13 years, Mishra’s earlier role was as country manager at TikTok India (erstwhile Musical.ly) where he was instrumental in driving growth for ByteDance in India by creating the local team, liaising with business partners and the creator community in India, and identifying and incubating talent with the potential to help the company gain popularity on the app. He also spearheaded the transition from musical.ly to TikTok and was responsible for the end to end rebranding process after acquisition in 2017. In 2019, he took a new role and started spearheading strategy for one of Bytedance’s newly launched suite of products, Helo.

Mishra’s specialisations include driving aggressive strategies for Sales & Marketing, Business Growth (Top & Bottomline), and P&L Management for brands that aim for success in the ever-evolving social media landscape in India. Raj’s experience of working in the creators’ app space in India is a definite advantage for the company and we are keen to explore his expertise to help us scale heights in the Indian ecosystem, Mike Lu, CEO, Triller said. “His vast skill set and glocal understanding of Triller will further accelerate Triller’s growth trajectory in India to become the topmost app of choice for artists all across the country,” he added.

With the world’s second-largest internet market consumer base, India’s artists and creators have found a safe space for creative expression in Triller and a democratic stage to reach out to a global audience, Mishra said. “My key purpose is to provide value to the community by strategically driving Triller as the go-to platform for millions to showcase and distribute their talent derivatives while building their social currencies,” he elaborated further.

