Rainshine Global to launch new fintech businesses

The new offerings will be anchored by its blockchain platform RainBlox.

Rainshine Global has announced plans to create four new fintech businesses to combine original content, media financing, and blockchain technologies. The new offerings include digital tokens, media credit, direct-to-fans platform, digital assets research, and advisory services that will be launched progressively in the next six to nine months. The company will set up new subsidiaries and plans to raise $150 million for the expansion.

The new offerings will be anchored by the company’s proprietary blockchain platform RainBlox. With its new ventures, Rainshine wants to simplify financing and payment processes in the media and entertainment industry. Moreover, Raishine’s new offerings are expected to fuel the growth of its original content business and create new options for financing, distribution, and co-creation of content.

According to Neeraj Bhargava, founder, chairman and CEO, Rainshine Global, the media and entertainment industry is positioned to become a $3 trillion globally connected industry by 2030. Riding on the second wave of digital disruption, the company wants to build a future-ready company that also eases content creators’ pain points on financing, distribution, and retaining the fair share of their creations along with helping them to tell the stories to the audience.

“We find ourselves in an exciting period where technology can accelerate growth and restructure the industry in a most positive manner, and we want to be on the forefront of enabling the development of a creator-centric industry,” Bhargava added.

Rainshine will launch its first digital token under the brand AISTRA Coin, designed to raise $100 million to finance, distribute, and trade new original content productions. For its media credit segment, it will launch two new subsidiaries, one each for the US and India, under the banner of Rainshine Media CreditTech. This division will offer credit solutions to the media and entertainment industry.

Furthermore, Rainshine DiFa, the direct-to-fans platform will provide a white-labelled solution and provide content developers access to the global audience with digital marketing, payment, e-commerce, and audience interaction solutions. Its digital assets research and advisory group will work closely with industry players to help them develop and launch new products globally.

“The new generation of fintech and blockchain technologies are creating exciting options to finance the rapid growth of the M&E industry and access new paths to distribute globally, Kishore Mirchandani, chief financial officer, Rainshine Global, said.

