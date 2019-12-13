Rainshine Entertainment enters podcast segment with two new shows on Audible Suno

The podcasts, ‘Thriller Factory’ and ‘Be Stupid with Vir Das’, have been produced by CM Studios and Weirdass Entertainment respectively

Rainshine Entertainment entered the digital audio space through podcasts by launching two new podcasts on Audible Suno. The two podcasts, Thriller Factory and Be Stupid with Vir Das, is produced by CM Studios and Weirdass Entertainment, respectively. Rainshine Entertainment intends to release more than 30 podcasts over the next 12 months, offering consumers a diverse bouquet of stories spanning across genres, ranging from thriller to comedy to self-help. This will comprise content from companies present under the Rainshine umbrella, to be distributed in India and across the globe.

Created by Ruchir Joshi and Pravesh Bhardwaj, with Sameer Pitalwalla as the producer, ‘Thriller Factory’ is an adapted and abridged version of stories from the Indian fiction writer, Ved Prakash Sharma. Presented by Anurag Kashyap and produced by CM Studios, Thriller Factory is a 10 episodic crime series featuring Tabu, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Sachin Khedekar.

Meanwhile, ‘Be Stupid with Vir Das’ is a topical comedy produced by Weirdass Entertainment. In this series, Vir Das discusses how stupidity and stupid decisions across history, his personal life, and the lives of others surprisingly changed the world for the better.

“With the growing potential of audio content and the arrival of international audio OTT players in the Indian market, our strategy was clear. ‘Thriller Factory’ is our entry into a prime space with a standout big-scale property that is quintessentially Indian at heart,” Ruchir Joshi, head of content, CM Studios, said.

According to Kiran Nithyanand, SVP, emerging business, Rainshine Entertainment, the company has always believed in telling the most interesting narratives in a variety of formats and genres. “With the audio streaming space growing globally, podcasts are increasingly becoming a force to reckon with. We believe that our foray into podcasts gives us an exciting opportunity to leverage our expertise and work with a growing base of diverse content creators to provide new and exciting stories for audiences worldwide,” he added.