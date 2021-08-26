Rainmaker launches cryptocurrency fantasy gaming platform

Rainmaker is based on the core vision of democratising knowledge for individuals interested in learning the nuances of this investment avenue in a fun way.

Last year, India emerged as the world’s second largest cryptocurrency market by adoption. Capitalising on this, Rainmaker has launched a cryptocurrency fantasy gaming platform to offer India’s crypto enthusiasts and crypto-curious a whole new and unique trading experience. “While India’s love for cryptocurrency trading has outdone that of even the US and China, the knowledge around how to maximise one’s investment in crypto trading is still limited. With Rainmaker, it is not only the crypto literate that we hope to attract, but also those who are unsure but crypto curious, that we hope to arm with the knowledge needed to confidently become an actual crypto trader.” Harsh Himmatsingka, founder and CEO, Rainmaker said.

Based on the core vision of democratising knowledge for individuals interested in learning the nuances of this investment avenue in a fun way, the platform offers a near-real experience by gamifying trades and inviting players to learn analytical skills in crypto portfolio management. The platform also offers a similar experience in stock trading, replicating that of actual stock exchanges in India. Connected to an actual global cryptocurrency exchange, Rainmaker’s exchange uses data and references from live events taking place the world over. Players can safely make life like trades in a fantasy gaming environment. They can pick from over 20 different types of paid as well as free contest formats available on the platform. It provides the flexibility to exit when they choose, allowing them full in-game control to stop loss/ profit booking.

For Himmatsingka, India is witnessing greater participation from a wider pool of individuals with young professionals rapidly joining the fray. Many of these are coming from tier II and III towns which is encouraging and a strong indicator of a growing investment and earnings mindset. “With Rainmaker, we hope to further fuel this trajectory and for the numerous gaming enthusiasts who are simply looking for high-octane fun, Rainmaker offers the right mix of adrenalin and know-how to create a fulfilling experience,” he stated.

Rainmaker is the flagship product of First Stock Contest Limited which is a tech startup established in 2021 in the real money gaming (RMG) space. First Stock Contest Limited aims to build products that redefine the RMG sector with its industry best in design and technology, and by creating gamification-focused learning avenues for sustainably building wealth.

