Rahul Welde quits Unilever after 31 years

Rahul Welde, EVP digital transformation and digital business at Unilever has quit the organisation after serving it for about 31 years. “Time does fly. It has been 31 years since I started my career at Unilever on a bright day. What a ride! I am fortunate to have been able to ‘pivot’ my career several times, long before the word became fashionable, all while being in the same company. I have always believed in owning your spirit – in my case, following my mantra of ‘Joy over Success’. And sustaining my undying thirst for the new and left field,” Welde said on his social media.

He further added that Unilever is a great company – just too good to sum up in words. “As excited about the new chapter as I was when I started my career 31 years ago. Here’s looking forward to the next frontier and then some more.”

In his 31 years at Unilever, he held various positions from regional commercial manager to sales and operations manager, vice president media, global VP digital transformation, among other roles. “When I completed 30 years I said (and it’s there on Twitter for posterity) – When you are in the company that long, I guess you really bleed blue. It’s so much more than brands and business – it’s a family,” he stated.

“How does one leave family then? A fork in the road does come though, and it is time to move on from Unilever. I am embarking on a new chapter – building a portfolio career, charting new waters and fostering the spirit of reinvention. I hope to have fun on the roller-coaster that the new ride will be, and am sure will meet many old and new friends along the way,” Welde said.

