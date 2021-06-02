Rahul Karthikeyan joins Scaler as CMO

The company is looking to expand its presence beyond metros, and plans to hire over 100-150 people in the current fiscal across functions to support this expansion

Edtech start-up Scaler has announced key leadership appointments towards strengthening its marketing and creative vertical to accelerate business growth. The company has appointed Rahul Karthikeyan as chief marketing officer, Anu Nair as creative head, and Ranjeet Kumar and Manmeet Singh Akali as co-heads of brand and content.

As per Abhimanyu Saxena, co-founder, Scaler and InterviewBit, Scaler has grown from strength to strength in the last two years. “We have achieved several business milestones and built high-quality tech talent at par with some of the best national and international universities. As we prepare ourselves for the next phase of growth, industry knowledge and experience will be even more crucial across all aspects. I am, therefore, extremely delighted to have some of the brightest minds in the business join us as we journey to become a world-class virtual tech university. We continue to see a huge demand for our courses among students and working professionals. We are also looking to expand our presence beyond metros, and plan to hire over 100-150 people in the current fiscal across functions to support this expansion,” he added further.

Karthikeyan is a seasoned marketing professional with over 15 years of experience working for several illustrious brands and agencies. Most recently, he was the head of marketing at upGrad, where he led several critical brand-building initiatives across varied platforms. “Our goal is to get brand awareness for Scaler and InterviewBit within the tech industry and drive in relevance and accessibility for students by way of upskilling, which ultimately promotes career growth. We are building a strong marketing team to contribute to business growth, backed by an excellent product. We want to build a quality education platform that is constantly upgrading based on trends in the market, to ensure that our students are up to date,” Karthikeyan said.

Furthermore, Kumar comes in with a decade of experience in marketing and advertising. He has worked with major advertising networks in the country – WPP, IPG, Publicis and Dentsu. “Techies are a tight-knit community; honest storytelling and story-living at the same time, across consumer touchpoints, will push us light-years ahead,” Kumar added on his new role.

Akali, an edtech entrepreneur himself, founded a video mentoring platform, Klarity, in 2017 that later got acquired by Eduvanz. While Nair has over a decade of experience in different facets of advertising and media management. In his new role at Scaler, he will be responsible for streamlining, strategising, developing, and executing creative communications for the brand, focusing on paid media. “I look forward to working alongside a great team to build an outcome-focused world-class tech education brand,” Akali, stated.

