Rahul Deorah appointed as head of marketing, apna.co

Founded in 2019, apna claims to have over 70 communities for skilled professionals

Jobs platform and professional network apna.co has appointed Rahul Deorah as head of marketing. The announcement comes at a time when the company is looking at creating robust leadership to accelerate business growth. “Rahul’s understanding of consumers, and his experience and expertise across verticals and sectors will help us in strengthening our marketing capabilities and further accelerate us in our mission towards empowering lives and solving for the world,” Nirmit Parikh, founder and CEO, apna.co, said.

Deorah brings with him over 12 years of deep consumer internet, FMCG and entrepreneurial experience. He has worked across multiple functions including beauty, men’s grooming, wellness, home services and consumer products. Prior to apna.co, Deorah was associated with Urban Company where he worked on GTM strategy and execution across India, UAE and Singapore.

For Deorah, apna is on an exciting journey to solve earth-scale problems of unemployment and upskilling. “I am fortunate to have gotten the opportunity to build on the wonderful work done by the team and I look forward to contributing towards taking apna to many more candidates and employers across the globe,” he added.

Founded in 2019, apna claims to have over 70 communities for skilled professionals such as carpenters, painters, telecallers, field sales agents, delivery personnel and others. Moreover, its communities have enabled over 37 million peer to peer professional conversations during the festive season, as per an official statement. They have also partnered with organisations such as, National Skill Development Corporation, UNICEF Yuwaah, Truecaller, Akzonobel, and the ministry of minority affairs of India to provide better skilling and job opportunities to candidates, the statement added.

Read Also: Hyundai India sees spike in enquiries this festive season; rolls out ‘Beyond Mobility’ campaign to strengthen brand image

Read Also: Neeraj Sharma joins Globale Media as vice president, global business



Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook