Rage Coffee unveils its rebranded visual identity

Rage Coffee has rebranded its logo, colours, aesthetics, and packaging. Through the rebranding, the company aims to create an enhanced connection with a wider and more evolved audience through this modern brand look, while still aligning with the already established brand identity. As per the company, the reorientation follows the Rage way of doing things, which is to keep extending the innovation and go beyond the conventional ceiling.

Rage is a caffeine innovation brand that has disrupted the conventional coffee market with its products, Bharat Sethi, founder and CEO, Rage Coffee, said. “We are backed by a strong community of consumers. However, there was a tiny prejudice towards our target audience. We want to broaden our community perspective to include Rage as the coffee brand for all age groups. The re-invention of the creatives will expand our brand’s reach while remaining true to our existing brand identity,” he added.



Rage Coffee is a digitally native FMCG company that manufactures, markets and distributes coffee products. As per the company, it’s a plant-based vitamins coffee brand. Rage Coffee products are retailed through their own website, all leading online platforms, and over 2500 touch points offline Pan India through a network of 5 CFAs and over 75 distributors. Rage Coffee products are US FDA, FSSAI, ISO registered and manufactured at a GMP compliant facility.

