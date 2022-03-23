Rage Coffee ropes in Virat Kohli as brand ambassador

Rage Coffee will utilise the fresh capital for marketing and distribution purposes

Delhi-based FMCG company Rage Coffee has brought Virat Kohli on board as an investor and brand ambassador. Prior to this, Rage Coffee had raised $5 million of growth capital as part of its Series A funding round led by Sixth Sense Ventures in Aug 2021. The brand is planning to expand its online presence and offline footprint pPan-India and will utilise the fresh capital for marketing and distribution purposes. Rage Coffee will also use the funds to scale production, launch innovative new products and add senior management talent. Virat Kohli’s commitment to an attitude that fosters a healthy lifestyle seamlessly aligns with the ethos that Rage Coffee promotes, Bharat Sethi, founder and CEO, Rage Coffee, said. “Our association with him sets us on a journey where we envision perfection through our constant efforts directed at being the best in our segment. Rage Coffee and Virat Kohli both share a mutual objective – to strive for excellence,” he added.

Being a caffeine innovation brand, Rage Coffee has always been associated with the curation of product range which supersedes the segment in superiority and originality. The brand has swiftly scaled up to new territories since its inception in 2018 – selling extensively online and expanding the offline network to 35 distributors, four CFAs, five super stockists, covering over 2500 offline touchpoints across India.

“The team at Rage Coffee has shown high levels of business execution and stupendous growth over the last couple of years. Rage Coffee has developed some products that conforms with my innovative approach and aligns with my lifestyle. I see potential for the brand to become one of the most iconic coffee companies of our time,” Virat Kohli stated.

Rage Coffee is a digitally native FMCG company that manufactures markets and distributes coffee products. It’s the world’s first plant-based vitamins coffee brand. In early 2021, the company got accepted into Amazon’s Global Selling Accelerator Program, which plans to take Indian brands to global markets through the Amazon network.

