Raffles Udaipur onboards Sohil Bhargava as new food and beverages manager

Raffles Udaipur, a part of Raffles hotel chain, has appointed Sohil Bhargava as the food and beverages manager. Bhargava, in this role, will be overseeing the franchise’s dining outlets, catering options, and specialised events.

“With his expertise and passion for the industry, we are confident that he will help us to continue to deliver outstanding dining experiences to our guests,” said Rajesh Namby, General Manager, Raffles Udaipur.

With over 9.5 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, he has managed high-volume restaurants and was responsible for the full spectrum of catering operations, including event detailing, catering operations, menu creation, and monitoring of food preparation.

Bhargava began his career at Hyatt Hotels Corporation as a corporate leadership trainee before he moved on to Grand Hyatt Goa as the assistant banquet manager. He then transitioned to the role of assistant restaurant manager.

Further, he has also worked at Andaz Delhi, Grand Hyatt Gurgaon over the course of his career in the food and beverage industry.

Also Read Nykaa Fashion onboards international Gen-Z brand Cider in India

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook