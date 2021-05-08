Radio emerged as the most preferred medium for political ads during West Bengal elections: TAM AdEx

Mamta Banerjee led TMC topped the charts with radio advertisements as the political party accounted for 54% of the total ad insertions on radio.

Despite the pandemic raging through the country, the recently concluded West Bengal elections brought some respite to the radio industry as the medium saw three percent increase in ad insertions in 2021, as opposed to 2016, according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. Radio emerged as the most preferred medium with 72% of the ad insertion share during the 2021 West Bengal assembly election followed by TV and print with 27% and 1% shares respectively. Interestingly, while radio saw an increase in ad insertions, TV and print reported 60% and 47% drop in ad insertions.

Across TV, radio and print mediums, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) lead the charts with more than 50% share of political ad insertions in 2021 followed by regional political party Trinmool Congress (TMC) with 39% share. It should be noted that in 2016, ad insertion’s share of local party Trinamool Congress was more than 50%. Overall, the top five political parties had 99% share of political ad insertions during 2021 with BJP’s ad insertions rising by 20% during 2021 over 2016.

On TV medium, BJP was on top with 90% share of ad insertions in West Bengal assembly elections during 2021, whereas in 2016, it was on second position with 35% shares. Interestingly, Congress resumed the second position in 2021 as the most advertised party on TV with 5% share followed by Independent Candidate with 3% share. TMC trailed behind with 2% share on TV.

However, TMC topped the charts with radio advertisements as the political party accounted for 54% of the total ad insertions on radio. Interestingly, Trinmool Congress was the top most party in both the years on radio medium. Following TMC was BJP with 46% ad insertions.

In print, National Party BJP accounted for 74% share of ad insertions in West Bengal assembly elections during 2021, followed by TMC with 7% ad insertions. Interestingly, while print overall saw a decline in ad insertions in 2021, BJP is reported to have increased its ads on print as the party occupied second position in 2016 with 24% share of ad insertions.

