Radio ad insertions dips by 9% in 2019: TAM AdEx

Paytm emerged as the most advertised brand

As 2019 witnessed economic slowdown, ad volumes on radio saw a decline of 9% during January to February 2019 as compared to the same period last year, according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. Meanwhile, KP Pan Foods emerged as the top advertiser in 2019 as opposed to the fourth position it held in 2018; while Paytm.com topped the charts to become the most advertised brand. Interestingly, properties/real estate led the list of top 10 categories with 9% ad volumes’ share despite witnessing a 15% decline in ad volumes in 2019 as compared to 2018.

As per the data, services sector led the Top 10 Sectors’ list with 28% share followed by retail sector at 11% in 2019. Moreover, auto sector climbed up to the third position in 2019 as opposed to the fifth position it occupied in 2018. Services, retail and auto sector combined stand for 49% share of the total ad insertions on radio while the top 5 amount to 65% of the the total ad volumes. While properties/real estate was the top category with 9% share of insertions, cars category witnessed a 27% rise in radio ad insertions, securing the second position in 2019. Properties/real estates was the top category in five states- Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Building, Industrial and Land Materials/Equipments entered the top 10 list with 46% growth in ad volumes in 2019

As for advertisers, Hyundai Motors India advertiser moved to second position during 2019 with a 26% growth in ad insertions as compared to the eighth position it held in 2018. Maruti Suzuki and Reliance Retail climbed up the ladder to secure second and sixth position, respectively, from seventh and sixteenth position the previous year. Interestingly, while oil and energy as a category did not feature amongst the top 10, Indian Oil Corporation was the ninth top spender on radio.

Top 10 advertisers covered 10% share of total advertising on radio

While Paytm.com was the top brand in 2019 on radio followed by Vimal Pan Masala, three brands in the top five list were from pan masala category. Ultratech Cement and New India Assurance secured fifth and tenth position, after witnessing a rise of 138x and 38x rise in ad volumes in 2019 as opposed to 2018. Similarly, Indian Oil Corporation grabbed the sixth position in 2019 as opposed to the 218th position it held in 2018.

Top 10 Brands

