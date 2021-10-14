Radico launches Magic Moments Dazzle Vodka and Royal Ranthambore Heritage Collection-Royal Crafted Whisky

Magic Moments Dazzle and Royal Ranthambore will be available in Delhi, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Haryana in select stores

Radico Khaitan Ltd has unveiled its luxury range of products in both brown and white spirit categories. ‘Magic Moments Dazzle Vodka’ the luxury brand extension of their signature brand Magic Moments Vodka and ‘Royal Ranthambore Heritage Collection-Royal Crafted Whisky’ mark the onset of the festival season for Radico. “Every launch is an expression of the constant endeavour to provide our consumers with the exclusivity of experiences that are reserved for the discerning,“ Amar Sinha, COO, Radico Khaitan Limited, said.

Magic Moments Dazzle Vodka, the ultra-premium brand in Radico’s vodka portfolio, will be available in two supreme variants including Magic Moments Dazzle Gold and Magic Moments Dazzle Vanilla. Royal Ranthambore, on the other hand, is a smooth whisky crafted with India’s finest malts and grains. With the launch of the product, the brand also rolls out the marketing campaign to reinforce the brand position of being “India’s Finest Yet”. A host of purpose-driven initiatives will be activated in the coming weeks.

According to Sinha, Vodka currently accounts for less than five percent of the domestic IMFL volumes compared to around 25-30% globally. “With the favourable demographic profile and changing consumer preferences, we believe that the Vodka industry is bound to expand. Over the last five years, premium vodka space has grown at a faster pace than the overall vodka industry which is a positive sign. Within vodka, flavours are gaining momentum. More than 50% of our vodka volumes are flavours,” he added.

Magic Moments Dazzle and Royal Ranthambore will be available in Delhi, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Haryana in select stores in the first phase of launch.

