Radico Khaitan’s Morpheus Brandy sells one million cases

Morpheus Brandy, from the house of Radico Khaitan Limited, has hit the million case mark, thereby becoming the 6th brand from the company’s portfolio to achieve the milestone. As per the company, it is the first brandy in the premium segment to sell over 1 million units in the industry. Further, Morpheus commands a share of over 60 percent, a statement from the company said.

The brand is now available in 25 states and being exported to 27 countries. It is also being sold in every CSD shop in the country. Radico also expanded its brandy portfolio with a notch-up variant/brand extension – Morpheus Blue XO Premium Brandy, which follows the Morpheus XO Brandy, which was a success according to the company.

“Being the first premium brand from the house of Radico, Morpheus was the torchbearer of the company’s premiumization drive. Whether it’s to celebrate a special occasion or to unwind after a long day, Morpheus brandy is the perfect drink to elevate your experience.” said Amar Sinha, COO, Radico Khaitan Limited.

To amplify its online presence in the digitally-driven world, the brand onboarded Nidhhi Agerwal, a popular South Indian Model & Actress, as the Brand Influencer for Morpheus Brandy with an aim to increase the popularity of the brand among the youngsters and consumers in southern parts of India.

Prior to Morpheus Premium XO Brandy, 8PM Whisky, Magic Moments Vodka, Contessa XXX Rum, Old Admiral Brandy and 8 PM Premium Black Whisky entered the ‘millionaire’ brands club. There are a number of brands from the portfolio in the pipeline to hit the million case mark, the statement from the company added.

