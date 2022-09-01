Radico Khaitan rolls out flavored rum- Lemon Dash

Radico Khaitan has launched its flavoured rum under the Spirit of Victory family – 1965 Spirit of Victory Lemon Dash Rum. With this launch, the company also taps into a new spirit category of white rum.

Rum is evolving as an aspirational drink and the conversation around it among the consumers is picking pace, Amar Sinha, chief operating officer, Radico Khaitan, said. “This is the time for rum. Ever since the pandemic, consumers are willing to expand their horizons and have moved beyond the traditional spirits, resultantly the premium rum category is witnessing robust growth. We have expanded our rum portfolio with the Lemon Dash, under the umbrella of 1965 Spirit of Victory Rum. The flavoured expression has made its debut on the shores of Odisha and will soon be available in other markets, including Delhi, Uttarakhand, Assam, Jharkhand, and Kerala. We strive to constantly evolve and incorporate innovative products into our mainstay portfolio,” he added.

According to the company, Lemon Dash is a perfect drink for rum enthusiasts especially for those who love to experiment with spirits and have a keen interest in aged spirits, boutique and craft liquor. 1965 Spirit of Victory Lemon Dash Rum, an amalgamation of the spiciness from rum and refreshing notes from exotic lemons, is an addition to Radico Khaitan’s Spirit of Victory portfolio and is poised to bring a refreshing change to rum drinkers and connoisseurs. “Rum, in most parts of India, is considered to be a seasonal drink but white rum negates the barrier of seasonality. This refreshing and zesty offering is sure to bring the much-needed change and cheer to our rum consumers and brand loyalists,” he highlighted.

