R K Swamy Hansa elevates Neeraj Sangani as CEO, Hansa Customer Equity

Sangani started his journey with R K Swamy BBDO in 2001

R K Swamy Hansa has elevated Neeraj Sangani as chief executive officer, Hansa Customer Equity to drive next phase of growth. Prior to this appointment, Sangani was associated with the company as chief operating officer since May 2020. In his new role, he will report to Shekar Swamy, group CEO, R K Swamy Hansa.

“Neeraj joined the Group over two decades ago. He is well versed with our activities and culture. He grew up in the world of advertising and branding, and has added valuable experience in analytics and data-driven customer engagement programs. He will be a great partner to clients and our people, and drive the company to the next level,” Swamy said.

Sangani, a keen proponent of behavioural economics, is an Alumni of UCLA Anderson School of Management. He also holds professional certifications from the Institute of Data anf Marketing, London and the Rotman School of Management, Toronto. He has done his masters in commerce and marketing from Narsee Monjee College of Economics.

Moreover, he runs a blog on tech, data and analytics. He started his journey with R K Swamy BBDO in 2001 and rose through the ranks. Before that, he worked with Lowe Lintas as brand services director in early part of his career.

The R K Swamy Hansa Group started Hansa Customer Equity as a start-up 13 years ago. With its investment in technology-driven space, the company has evolved as a prominent name in the data analytics, CRM and martech space. The group claims to offer inter-disciplinary services in marketing at scale. “I look forward to working closely with the group, and consolidating our leadership position in the market,” Sangani stated.

Read Also: GroupM India names Ritika Taneja as head, e-commerce

Read Also: Ad volumes on radio for retail sector grew by 62% during Jan-Aug 2021 compared to Jan-Aug 2020: TAM AdEx

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook