R for Rabbit launches Pure & Beyond range with brand ambassador Shriya Saran

R for Rabbit has collaborated with actress Shriya Saran to launch its Pure & Beyond baby care range. According to a company statement, the campaign has been launched across its social media platforms. Through the campaign, the company aims to ease sceptical thoughts about babies with its baby products.

Driving R for Rabbit’s brand values to every new parent, the new campaign ‘Choose purity’ aptly signifies our loyalty to consumers, Kunal Poppet, founder, R for Rabbit, said. “We take pride in announcing our collaboration with Saran, as this journey will significantly strengthen our brand messaging across India. The campaign is well-versed in upgrading the brand identity of R for Rabbit, he added.

The Pure & beyond range includes bathing care and skin care products including baby soap, body wash, shampoo, powder, cream, lotion and baby oils with plant-based ingredients such as oatmeal and lavender as the base ingredients. The Pure & Beyond Range claims to have a balanced pH value of 5.5 and is free from ingredients such as paraben, silicone, phthalate and petroleum.

