scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

R for Rabbit launches Pure & Beyond range with brand ambassador Shriya Saran

Through the campaign, the company aims to ease sceptical thoughts about babies with its baby products.

Written by BrandWagon Online
R for Rabbit launches Pure & Beyond range with brand ambassador Shriya Saran
The Pure & beyond range includes bathing care and skin care products including baby soap, body wash, shampoo, powder, cream, lotion and baby oils

R for Rabbit has collaborated with actress Shriya Saran to launch its Pure & Beyond baby care range. According to a company statement, the campaign has been launched across its social media platforms. Through the campaign, the company aims to ease sceptical thoughts about babies with its baby products.

Driving R for Rabbit’s brand values to every new parent, the new campaign ‘Choose purity’ aptly signifies our loyalty to consumers, Kunal Poppet, founder, R for Rabbit, said. “We take pride in announcing our collaboration with Saran, as this journey will significantly strengthen our brand messaging across India. The campaign is well-versed in upgrading the brand identity of R for Rabbit, he added.

The Pure & beyond range includes bathing care and skin care products including baby soap, body wash, shampoo, powder, cream, lotion and baby oils with plant-based ingredients such as oatmeal and lavender as the base ingredients. The Pure & Beyond Range claims to have a balanced pH value of 5.5 and is free from ingredients such as paraben, silicone, phthalate and petroleum.

Also Read: Ageas Federal Life Insurance rolls out its #FutureFearless campaign featuring Sachin Tendulkar

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.