R for Rabbit collaborates with Soha Ali Khan

D2C baby product brand, R for Rabbit, has collaborated with actor Soha Ali Khan. The company has launched its digital ad campaign highlighting the features and benefits of using a lightweight Feather Diaper.

Our recently launched ‘Feather Diaper’ is light as a feather, soft, and embedded with 10 million pores, making it highly breathable and keeping the baby rash-free, Kunal Popat, founder, R for Rabbit, said. “In our new ad, Khan has exclusively highlighted its features and her recommendation to all the new mommies. In the ad, Soha Ali Khan perfectly mentions that R for Rabbit equals R for Responsible, easing the process of diaper change for parents and kids with our Feather Diapers. Investing in strong brand messaging campaigns has strengthened our position among our end consumers, investors and existing clients. As a growing Indian baby care brand, we are proud of our diverse range of baby care products. Further, we aim to capture the market by offering quality and affordable products to every new mom,” he added.

Unveiled on various digital channels, the ad aims to raise awareness about how Feather Diapers are the thinnest and light keeping babies happy and playful. The ad also showcases the USP and benefits of the Feather Diaper. As part of the activity, Khan will be uploading a video on her social media platform (Instagram). She has also shot images, apart from the video, which will be used by the brand across various digital platforms.

R for Rabbit provides a range of baby products. Since 2014, R for Rabbit claims to have grown its business across platforms, and in the coming years, the company expects to invest in various new product categories. Recently, the company raised Series A funding of Rs 40 crore from Private Equity Firm Xponentia Capital Partners.

