R Ashwin joins Bombay Shaving Company as brand ambassador

The campaign has been co-developed with The Collective Artist Network and produced by Cutting Crew Films

Bombay Shaving Company has announced its association with R Ashwin as their ambassador. The brand has launched an omni-channel campaign called Shave to Shine featuring R Ashwin in a new avatar. The video captures Ashwin moving through different situations in his life, and in every instance, he is more confident, sharper and brighter because he shaves. The campaign has been co-developed with The Collective Artist Network and produced by Cutting Crew Films.

Our research indicates that men feel better prepared to take on the day after a great shave, Samriddh Dasgupta, vice president marketing, Bombay Shaving Company said. “We are all amazing in our own lives, and a good shave brings out that confidence in us. We have attempted to capture the intelligence, wit and panache of Ashwin in this very high-style high-impact film. We wanted the viewer to see Ashwin in a completely new avatar – not just as a cricketer, but as the suave R Ashwin off-the-field. As a challenger brand, we invest in disruptive, visually delightful, social media friendly and relevant storytelling,” he added. The campaign will be taken across products, digital media, retail branding and influencers.

“Shantanu and the team have built an iconic brand that delivers an exemplary experience of grooming through the superior quality of their products. I have used all their hair removal solutions and find them to be thoughtful, consciously created and specially crafted for Indian men’s skin. I spend a lot of my time on the field and need products that are gentle, effective and high-quality. I have found that in Bombay Shaving Company. I look forward to what the future holds for the brand,” Ashwin added on the association.

Launched in June 2016 by ex McKinsey & Co. consultant Shantanu Deshpande, Bombay Shaving Company is a premium personal care brand for men and women that has a presence across shave, beard, hair, skin and bath and body solutions. In five years, BSC has attracted investments from 30 angels, Colgate Palmolive, Reckitt and Sixth Sense Ventures.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook