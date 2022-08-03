QYOU Media to launch a new gaming digital channel Q GAMEX in September

QYOU Media India has announced that it will launch ‘Q GAMEX’, a 24×7 gaming digital channel in September 2022. The channel will aim to target young Indian gamers across connected TV and digital platforms. QYOU Media India’s unique and socially connected content style is in alignment with what this audience is looking for, Krishna Menon, chief operating officer, QYOU Media India, said. “The Indian online gaming industry has steadily grown to become a leading market across the globe. With the launch of ‘Q GAMEX’, we aim to cater to the young gaming enthusiasts and become a leading provider of multi-genre channels to audiences who are rapidly adopting connected TV as a primary destination for entertainment purposes. We are looking forward to developing Q GAMEX as a pioneer in gaming content across digital platforms,” he added.

With an aim to reach out to digitally savvy young Indian adults between the age group of 18 to 35 years, Q GAMEX will stream gameplay matches and battlegrounds while taking the viewers through some interesting insights on console/gaming equipment, unboxing experiences, tips, and tricks and much more. Banking on the attention around online gaming, QYOU Media India, through Q GAMEX aims to expand its viewership base by providing brands and advertisers an opportunity to drive value. The launch of Q GAMEX for the connected TV audience is a part of a growing effort to capitalise on a business that is already experiencing tremendous growth worldwide and in India specifically.

Leveraging content from a wide array of top social influencers and digital content creators, QYOU Media India so far has launched The Q, Q Marathi, The Q Kahaniyan and The Q Comedistaan. The upcoming digital channel Q GAMEX targets the rapidly growing community of online and mobile gamers and will mark the launch of QYOU Media India’s fifth channel.

Also Read: Hindustan Unilever rolls out POND’S D2C webAR game on Vossle

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook