QYOU Media integrates with Chtrbox for global expansion of influencer marketing operations

Media group QYOU Media Inc has announced its integration with Chtrbox for its worldwide operations headquartered out of the US and India for global creator media solutions. According to the company, Glenn Ginsburg, president, QYOU, will oversee synergies across the US and Indian businesses, while Pranay Swarup and Julie Kriegshaber, CEO and COO, Chtrbox move to co-vice chairman roles to strategically advise collaboration efforts.

QYOU’s vision behind our 2021 acquisition of Chtrbox was to become a global creator media powerhouse, Curt Marvis, CEO and co-founder, QYOU Media, said. “Since then, both the India and US influencer marketing teams have independently doubled their business, and we feel confident that a joint offering across teams will further fuel this growth trajectory,” Marvis added.

According to the company, Chtrbox’s India teams under the leadership of Karan Pherwani, Mrunali Dedhia, and Darshil Shah, will work directly with Glenn Ginsburg to further drive this integration and growth.

Beyond expanding our set of clients list in the QYOU USA team, we’re finding increased demand for pan-regional and global campaigns, Glenn Ginsburg stated. “With Chtrbox we can further support our clients with scaled and cost-effective efforts that are relevant and authentic,” he highlighted.

The companies have worked for influencer marketing mandates of companies such as Paramount Pictures, Hasbro, Activision, P&G, HP, Amazon, Spotify, Pinterest, among others.

