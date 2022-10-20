QYOU Media India to acquire a majority stake in Maxamtech Digital Ventures

QYOU Media India has announced that it has executed a binding term sheet to acquire a majority ownership stake in Maxamtech Digital Ventures, a six-year-old India-based venture creating technology and games for the mobile gaming industry. The acquisition will continue to push QYOU Media India to ramp up its portfolio of direct-to-consumer products as it moves into 2023. This includes recent announcements surrounding the launch of the QPLAY app and a subsequent co-marketing agreement for QPLAY running during the current T20 World Cup Cricket competition, an official statement said.

“We originally met the Maxamtech founders over a year ago. Right away we knew there could be a powerful combination of their technology and gaming know-how with our ability to reach young audiences on a mass scale that has now surpassed 125 million weekly viewers. As we push forward into 2023 to create greater opportunities to leverage our audience reach with new products for monetisation and interactivity, it was a natural fit to bring this into our business more directly,” Curt Marvis, global CEO and co-founder, QYOU Media Inc, said.

Maxamtech currently operates, via its proprietary platform Gaming 360, a variety of gaming destinations for companies including Vodafone and Glance.

“We have been looking for the right partner to take our business to the next level. Gaming continues to be one of the biggest opportunities in the Indian media and entertainment segment and we feel completely aligned with the QYOU Media and QYOU Media India management team on how we can really grow our operation in a smart and profitable way,” Xerxes Mullen, founder, Maxamtech Digital Ventures, stated.

“At QYOU Media India, we aim to continue to expand and diversify our offerings beyond providing entertainment. Acquiring the talented team at Maxamtech Digital Ventures is another strategic step towards this goal. The acquisition will reaffirm our commitment to delivering unique and innovative experiences to our 125 million weekly young viewers while also demonstrating our sustained emphasis on bringing meaningful innovation to the industry. Strengthening our capabilities with Maxamtech, we look forward to entering 2023 with greater opportunities to reach out to our audiences with new products driven by innovation and interactivity,” Krishna Menon, chief operating officer, QYOU Media India, added.

