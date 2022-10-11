QYOU Media India launches its direct-to-consumer app- Q PLAY

In a sustained effort to expand its media business rapidly, QYOU Media India has launched its first direct-to-consumer app, Q PLAY. Available to download on the Google Play store and directly on Smart TVs and mobile devices, the free app offers all five QYOU Media India channels and going forward aims to be the digital destination for the network’s upcoming content. The company claims that the ad-supported download-and-watch app can be downloaded without any registration.

According to Krishna Menon, chief operating officer, QYOU Media India, the launch of Q PLAY opens a myriad of new possibilities. “It enables us to be independent in addition to relying upon third-party platforms for distribution. The launch of this app will further deepen our audience engagement as it tries to bridge the need gap for relatable and entertaining content. While it will take us time to build and grow our user base, Q PLAY is the tip of the spear around our digital objective to create a growing one-on-one customer relationship around our brand,” he added.

QYOU Media India currently reaches over 125 million viewers weekly on Q branded content channels, as per the company. It has a goal of driving that number to 200 million in the next three to six months. Q PLAY is designed to begin to leverage that audience scale to employ a direct relationship between the company and its user base. Q PLAY will additionally leverage both the large number of blue-chip advertiser brand relationships enjoyed by the company along with the recently announced data initiative to mine data from all sources of distribution, thus driving stronger monetization via more targeted content and ad campaigns.

Q PLAY currently carries QYOU Media India’s five channels – The Q, Q Marathi, The Q Kahaniyan, The Q Comedistaan, and the recently launched Q GAMEX. All channels feature content that is based upon QYOU Media India’s unique programming approach highlighting the best content from social media creators and digital media stars.

